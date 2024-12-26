Juventus are Milan will reportedly hold talks over Fikayo Tomori in the coming days, but a new report suggests the negotiations could also involve Danilo.

As we all know by now, the Bianconeri are seeking defensive reinforcement in January, and Tomori has recently emerged as one of the main candidates for the role, alongside the likes of David Hancko and Antonio Silva.

The Englishman has been a stalwart at Milanello since making the move from Chelsea in 2021. However, his status has decreased this season. Although he remains a regular starter in the Champions League, his last appearance as a starter in Serie A dates back to October 6th, as Paulo Fonseca seems more convinced by the defensive partnership of Matteo Gabbia and Malick Thiaw.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Milan are willing to discuss Tomori with any suitor, including Juventus, albeit they’re not willing to offer any discounts on his €25M price tag.

The Bianconeri and the Rossoneri will clash heads on January 3rd in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup. Hence, the source believes this contest in Riyadh will present Juventus with the right opportunity to open direct talks with their rivals.

However, Albanese doesn’t expect the two clubs to revisit the terms adopted in the Pierre Kalulu operation (loan with option to buy), but he expects any agreement to include an obligation to buy.

Moreover, the report believes the discussion could widen to include Juventus captain Danilo whose future in Turin is anything but certain. The Brazilian has reiterated every intention to remain at the club until the expiry of his contract, but he’s been constantly linked with a move to Napoli.

Aside from the Partenopei’s well-illustrated interest, the journalist claims Fonseca is also enticed by the possibility of bringing the experienced defender to Milanello, as he feels his squad lacks bonafide leaders.