Napoli has emerged as one of the most determined suitors for Danilo in recent weeks, as they consider making a formal approach for the Juventus captain during the January transfer window.

At the start of the season, Danilo struggled for game time under Juventus’ new manager, who prioritised younger players in defence. When given opportunities, the Brazilian was prone to errors, leading to speculation that the Bianconeri might offload him.

However, recent weeks have seen a turnaround in Danilo’s fortunes. With injuries to key defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, the Brazilian has stepped up his performances and reclaimed an important role in the team.

Napoli remains interested and is reportedly willing to explore a potential swap deal by sending a player Juventus admires in the opposite direction. Despite this interest, Juventus is not keen on selling their captain. Danilo’s improved form has solidified his importance to the squad, making it unlikely that the Bianconeri will entertain offers from their Serie A rivals.

In addition to Napoli’s pursuit, Danilo has also attracted attention from abroad. According to a report by Il Bianconero, Al Nassr, a club in the Saudi Pro League, is interested in signing the defender. If Danilo were to accept this move, he would reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate at Juventus.

While Al Nassr’s financial resources could allow them to make an enticing offer, Juventus would be wise to retain Danilo. His recent performances have highlighted his value to the team, particularly during a period of defensive injuries. As club captain, Danilo’s leadership and experience are critical to the squad, and losing him mid-season could prove destabilizing.

Regardless of the interest from Napoli or Al Nassr, Juventus should prioritise keeping Danilo in Turin. His recent resurgence has demonstrated his importance to the team, and letting him leave would weaken the Bianconeri’s defensive depth at a crucial point in the season.