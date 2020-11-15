Danilo could be the victim of a fitter Juventus defence

Danilo has enjoyed an extended run in the Juventus first team this season as the Italian champions struggled with injuries at the back.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City man has been a reliable presence at the heart of the Juventus defence for much of this season and the club will be happy to keep playing him.

However, he isn’t exactly a centre back and it seems that his versatility might become a disadvantage for him in this campaign.

This is because Juventus is now beginning to look more like their ideal team with several players returning to full fitness.

Tuttojuve notes that the return of the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci to full fitness might displace the Brazilian.

Juventus will soon have at their disposal, and with full fitness, Merih Demiral, De Ligt and Bonucci.

This will push Danilo to another position on the team. It means he will have to settle for a place at left-back where he will also compete with the returning Alex Sandro, or at right-back where Juan Cuadrado currently plays.

It will be interesting to see where Danilo gets more minutes when everyone is fit, but the Brazilian should be used to sitting on the bench after spending time in similar roles at Manchester City and Real Madrid.