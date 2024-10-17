A report in the Italian press doesn’t rule out the departure of Juventus captain Danilo in the middle of the season. However, this scenario could only ensue on one condition.

The Brazilian has been plying his trade in Turin since making the move from Manchester City in the summer of 2019. He was an automatic starter over the past few years, while also rising to become the club’s first captain and undisputed locker-room leader thanks to his positive attitude and exceptional leadership skills.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old has been enduring a torrid start of the season under Thiago Motta who hasn’t been trusting him with a regular starting spot. The new Juventus manager is instead preferring to rely on the young Nicolo Savona as his main right-back, while Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu have formed a solid centre-back partnership following Gleison Bremer’s injury.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, a January departure remains on the cards for Danilo, but only if the management can find two new defenders.

With Bremer out of action until the end of the season, the Bianconeri are already searching the market for a replacement and have been linked with several profiles. Hence, if Danilo intends to leave as well, then a second new arrival will be required in the middle of the campaign.

So it remains to be seen if Cristiano Giuntoli and company will be able to pull off two new signings in the winter transfer session. The club is also searching for a new striker who can act as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic.

To his credit, Danilo has refused to cause any stir, humbly accepting his reduced role at the club. But it remains to be seen if he’ll be seeking a swift departure. The Brazilian’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and based on his limited amount of playing time, he’s unlikely to trigger an automatic renewal.