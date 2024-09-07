Danilo finds himself in an unfamiliar situation at Juventus, as the defender has been sitting on the bench under Thiago Motta.

The new manager has not followed last season’s order of preference at the club, favouring Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer as his preferred defensive pair.

At right back, he has primarily used Timothy Weah and Nicolo Savona, leaving Danilo to come off the bench for minutes.

The Juventus captain is not accustomed to this role, but it didn’t stop Brazil from including him in their squad for the international break.

Danilo was on the pitch as team captain when the Selecao faced Ecuador, and TuttoJuve reported that he gave a solid performance.

Aware that he must work to regain his starting spot at Juventus, the report claims his strong display for Brazil could send a message to Motta.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is still a superb player and one of our most important stars, but he has to work hard to get back into the team under the new manager.

He is eager to regain his place and needs to show more good form and commitment in training as well.