Danilo denies mutiny reports, insists that Juventus are united behind Allegri

Last night, Juventus put their recent woes behind them as they emerged victorious in the Derby della Mole.

For his part, Danilo was a true protagonist in the win. The Brazilian was a rock at the back while playing at the heart of the defense. He also provided the assist of Dusan Vlahovic’s winner.

The former Real Madrid man has cemented himself as one of the locker room leaders during the recent campaigns, and after the match, he spoke to the press in order to clarify things that were reported recently.

Following the defeat in Haifa, the squad returned to Turin for a training retreat, and some claimed that the players had revolted against the decision.

Nonetheless, Danilo reassures that the players remained united behind their manager Max Allegri, categorically denying these rumors.

“Today we were good, but we know that it was only a small step compared to what where we want to be in the future,” said the 31-year-old in his post-match interview with Sky Sport via Calciomercato.

“The hug at the end of the game shows that what was said was totally wrong. The coach made a decision, he is our leader and he made a choice for the good of the team.

“We are all working hard and want to do the best for Juventus. There was none of it [the reported mutiny].

“The coach made this decision, we agreed, and worked hard in the last two days, especially mentally, to stay in the game. All that has been said that we did not want to do a training camp is false,” concluded the battling defender.