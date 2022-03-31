Danilo discusses how Ronaldo’s exit affected Juventus

Juventus defender Danilo has discussed how they struggled to cope with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

The Portuguese attacker had been the club’s leading goal-scorer, and they mostly developed their play for him to score goals.

However, he left the club at the start of this season and left the Bianconeri short in attack, a move that forced the club to bring Moise Kean back from Everton on loan.

The Italian striker has not hit top form and at the start of this season, Juve struggled to get goals.

Danilo admits when a top player like Ronaldo leaves your team, inevitably, his impact will be felt at the club and that is exactly what happened to them.

They had to start sharing the goals’ burden among themselves. He says via Football Italia: “It’s natural that there’s an impact on the players when someone of that quality leaves, especially considering the way it went down, with uncertainty until the final day,” added Danilo.

“He was a reference point on the pitch, so afterwards we had to come together, share out the goals and the scoring opportunities that had before been just for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo remains one of the best goal-scorers in the world and the Portuguese star was very pivotal to Juve’s success when he was at the club.

It was easy to win matches knowing you had him on the team because he could score at any time.

However, now is the time to move on and the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will develop into proven match-winners for us.