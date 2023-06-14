Danilo discusses why it was easy to sign a new Juventus deal

Danilo has revealed he extended his contract with Juventus easily because he feels at home at the club and their values are similar to his.

Danilo has been in fine form for Juve in the last few seasons and is now vice-captain at the Allianz Stadium because of his fine performances for the side.

The Brazilian is a leading figure in the dressing room and he leads by example off the pitch, which is one reason the club handed him a new deal.

Considering the club’s turbulent season, he could have turned down their offer and moved to another team.

However, he signed on the dotted line and will do it again if he is required to do so in the upcoming campaign.

The defender was asked why it was easy for him to put pen to paper and he said via Il Bianconero:

“It was very easy for me to make the decision to renew the contract with Juventus.

“It is a club where I feel good at home, the values that the club has, namely work, resilience, and overcoming obstacles are very much what I learned at home from my mother and father. The ones I try to pass on to my children.

“I get a lot of affection in the city, from the fans and the people who live there. I’m fine, I don’t have to think about going somewhere else to get all this.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo is an inspirational figure at the club and it is good to hear him speak about why he signed a contract extension this way.

If he keeps playing well, there will be more extensions offered to him by the club.