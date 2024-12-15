Juventus captain Danilo was disappointed with the 2-2 draw against Venezia, as he believes the team has yet to find the right recipe for success.

The Bianconeri took the lead through Federico Gatti in the first half, but allowed the visitors to pull off a remarkable comeback in the second half and take a stunning lead at the Allianz Stadium. The Venetians were only seconds away from earning a historic victory in Turin, but were denied by a spot-kick from Dusan Vlahovic that was surely not enough to appease the Juventus supporters.

For his part, Danilo insists the team’s poor streak isn’t down to attitude, but simply that the team is still looking to find its feet following the major summer revamp.

“In my opinion, it is not a question of attitude, let’s talk about concrete things: we were more static when we had the ball, most of the game, making it easy for the opponent who sat deep, without taking away credit from Venezia,” said the defender in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We play every three days, so we always think about the next game. The victory against Man City gave us more motivation, the teams come here to make our life difficult”.

“I believe the dimension of this team has not yet been understood. There are progressive steps of improvements still to be made. We always talk about it taking time. Except for Perin, Pinsoglio and myself, we have a young team, so they have to mature, but without frenzy.”

The Brazilian veteran also explained his poor start to the campaign, citing his late return from the summer vacation.

“The more I play, the better I feel, the freer I am. For many reasons, the Copa America, the lack of preparation, they cost me a few games and minutes.

“I am available, I feel good, I am involved with the boys, during the matchdays, I am available to the boys first and foremost. To the coach and the club.”

Finally, Danilo commented on the ugly post-match row between Vlahovic and the angry Juventus supporters. The Serbian striker didn’t take the fans’ jeers and whistles kindly, but his response promoted insults from the supporters.

“I don’t know why Dusan got so angry. The first thing was to try to calm him down, at the end of the game with a hot head we all have to calm down. It’s always been there, on our part and on the fans’ part.

“There are moments when we have been accused of a lack of commitment. But that’s not true, we make ourselves available and work hard. Things should have gone better.

“On Tuesday we have the opportunity to respond aggressively, immediately, there’s a lot of playing time and there’s always the opportunity to get back on the pitch and prove ourselves.”