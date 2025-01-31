Danilo has expressed his disappointment after being forced out of Juventus during the January transfer window. The Brazilian defender, who had been a loyal servant to the club for five and a half years, was unexpectedly told that he was no longer part of their plans despite contributing to the team during the first half of the season.

Initially retained by Juventus at the start of the campaign, Danilo played several important matches for the team. However, the situation took a dramatic turn at the end of 2024, when the Bianconeri left him out of their Super Cup squad and informed him that he needed to leave. This decision came after reports surfaced about his potential interest in a move to Napoli earlier in the season.

Now, Danilo has decided to return to his homeland, joining Brazilian club Flamengo to continue his career. Reflecting on his departure, Danilo shared his feelings, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It was probably the most important club in my career. I built a wonderful story with the fans, the players, and the city, where I was very happy for 5 and a half years. In recent times, with the internal changes and a certain planning, they probably understood that I was not suitable, but not for football reasons. This bothered me and made me suffer. From the moment I had this difficulty, which had nothing to do with my skills on the pitch, I understood that the time had come to look for new horizons because this made me suffer a lot, and I understood that I had to go to a place where I could feel better.”

Danilo’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his career and in Juventus’ recent history. He had become a respected figure at the club, both on and off the pitch, making the decision to part ways even more emotional. While Juventus must move forward, Danilo’s comments highlight the personal toll of such decisions, particularly when they extend beyond footballing reasons.

The defender leaves behind a legacy of commitment to the black-and-white jersey, and many fans may feel he deserved a better farewell. Nevertheless, as Danilo embarks on a new chapter with Flamengo, Juventus will continue to reshape their squad in pursuit of success.