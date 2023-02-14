Danilo explains Juventus mentality, praises Bonucci and Allegri

When Danilo first arrived at Juventus, very few were excited about the new signing. After all, the Brazilian was coming off underwhelming stints at Real Madrid and Manchester City, while the Bianconeri had just sacrificed the services of Joao Cancelo.

Although the 31-year-old hasn’t been able to replicate the explosive outings of his Portuguese counterpart, he has eventually cemented himself as a genuine leader at Continassa.

The former Porto man embodies the Old Lady’s hard-working ethics and die-hard attitude.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Danilo explains the Juventus culture, and reveals how he and his teammates have been dealing with the recent point deduction.

“Since I arrived, I’ve heard people say that ‘either you’re from Juventus or you’re not’. The main trait of this club is the work culture,” said the Brazil international as reported by Calciomercato.

“Every day you must get out of bed and have the desire to improve, knowing that what you have done so far is not enough. This is the main aspect that I embraced during my time in Turin

“Let’s say that I’ve had few normal seasons since I arrived… I was ready to go and then came Covid-19, now we have trials and a point deduction.

“It was hard for us to accept this situation. But we understood that we couldn’t do anything. The only thing left for us was to go to the pitch and give our all, but it wasn’t easy.

“But it’s only February, so there’s time to there’s plenty to do well. We’re still in the running for the Coppa Italia and the Europa League. And anything can happen until the end of the season.”

The defender reflected on his rise to become the club’s vice-captain, while giving credit for Leonardo Bonucci who took him under his wing. He also had some words of praise towards his manager Max Allegri.

“It was Allegri who decided to give me the armband before the match against Inter. But first of all I want to remind you that Bonucci remains the captain.

“Leo helped me a lot to become who I am at Juventus. For me it is an honor to have the armband. The job of the captain is not just talking before the game, but also dedicating time to help the boys and discussing with the staff.

“I’m sure this difficult moment will pass. What Juve has done in the last 10 to 15 years is something extraordinary, solid and concrete.

“I see myself in Allegri and his fighting spirit. He never gives up, even on the worst days he finds a way to motivate us. Even during the storm, he has given us serenity”.