Danilo explains ‘the tears’ spotted after succumbing to injury at the weekend

Juventus defender Danilo has admitted to crying as he had to be stretchered off against Lazio at the weekend, and explained his sadness.

The Old Lady came away with the 2-0 win on Saturday thanks to two penalty goals by Leo Bonucci, while our side never really looked like giving up the early lead.

The only negative from the encounter was losing Danilo to injury after around a quarter of an hour of play, when he was on the losing end of a 50-50, and he was seen to be highly emotional as he had to be withdrawn.

The Brazilian now claims that he was crying because of the pain, but also because he knew he wouldn’t be able to play for the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately I will be out for a few weeks,” Danilo stated on social media as quoted by TuttoSport. “The tears at the end of the game were of pain but also of sadness because I was sure of having to skip the next matches that will be important for us.

“I can only continue to be one of you and support my teammates as always! In the meantime I will do everything to be available as soon as possible. We never give up! Go Juve!”.

Danilo will be a huge loss to the team, as one of our most consistent players in recent seasons, and while Cuadrado is equally as important to Juve, not being able to play them both down the right does cost us a somewhat.

We could really do with Mattia De Sciglio to come back from injury also, with our full-back options dwindling currently, while the fixture schedule doesn’t let up with three matches inside eight days to play out.

Patrick