Danilo ‘fundamental for Allegri’ but ‘dull’ Arthur has work to break back into the fold

Brazilian Sports Journalist Leonardo Bertozzi has claimed that right-back Danilo will be central to Max Allegri’s Juventus plans this season, but doesn’t have such hopes for fellow countryman Arthur.

The defender was one of the standout stars of a difficult campaign last term, in which he flourished at left-back, centrally or even as a central midfielder.

With Pirlo no longer in the fold however, he is expected to return to his full-back role, although on the right of a three-man defence would also suit depending on the system in play.

Arthur was a confusing figure in Turin however, with his inconsistencies seeing the departed manager rotating his central midfielders throughout the season, but with the former Barcelona star set to miss the opening months of the campaign, a key role in our campaign may not be easy to come by.

Bertozzi certainly doesn’t expect the midfielder to have an easy task of earning a first-team role this season, but was full of praise for Danilo, including his role in helping Brazil to reach the Copa America final, which they eventually lost to Argentina.

Leo said: “Danilo did well in the absence of Dani Alves, at the moment he seems pretty sure he has a place at the World Cup even if you have to be careful of Emerson Royal who will play for Barcelona.”

“It will depend on what form the new Juventus coach will use, I would see him well with a three-man defense but not so much as a central four. His flexibility will be fundamental for Allegri who is very good at working on multiple schemes and modules.”

He added: “On Arthur there is a lot of disappointment, we no longer see that midfield master of the 2017 South American champion Grêmio. He seems a bit dull and at the moment there is no question of a return to the Seleção for him. He will have to sweat to get back space there and also in Juve.”

Will Allegri be able to help Arthur return to his best and utilise his talents?

Patrick