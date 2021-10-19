Danilo gets praised for his commitment to Juventus again and he can stay with them for life

Danilo has been an exemplary player at Juventus for much of his time at the club and he continues to prove his loyalty to the Bianconeri.

The versatile Brazilian is one player every club needs on their books and it is unsurprising that Bayern Munich attempted to sign him in the last transfer window.

However, Calciomercato says he rejected the Germans and Juventus also told them he isn’t available for sale.

The defender, who can also play as a midfielder, has now shown incredible commitment to the Bianconeri.

Danilo was a part of the South American contingent at Juventus who returned late from the last international window.

They were all expected not to play their next club matches, but Danilo started for the Bianconeri against AS Roma.

The report reveals that in an incredible gesture towards his club, Danilo had pleaded with his national team manager to rest him for Brazil’s last game of the international break against Uruguay.

He explained that he wanted the rest because he needs to be fresh for Juve’s match against Roma since Brazil had other players who could play in his absence.

This has further endeared him to the Juventus fans and hierarchy with the report claiming he could now stay with them for life even though his current deal expires in 2024.