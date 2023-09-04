On Sunday evening, Juventus secured their second win of the season, toppling Empoli in a 2-0 result.

Federico Chiesa secured the victory with a late goal, but it was Danilo who put the team on the right track, breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute.

The Juventus captain pounced on a loose ball inside Empoli’s penalty box to place his low drive past the goalkeeper.

Yesterday, the Bianconeri remembered the passing of club icon Gaetano Scirea who tragically passed away in a car accident on the 3rd of September 1989.

Therefore, Danilo’s goal served as a perfectly timed tribute from the current Juventus skipper to the legendary captain.

So after the match, the Brazilian gifted his Number 6 shirt to Gaetano’s son Riccardo. Scirea used to don the same number on the back of his jersey.

“I will give this shirt to Gaetano’s son, Riccardo,” said the former Real Madrid defender in his post-match interview via Tuttosport.

“He was an extremely important player in the history of Juventus and it is a pride to be able to wear this shirt.”

Danilo also admitted that he and his teammates were still haunted by last season’s embarrassing 1-4 defeat at the hands of Empoli.

“I can’t say that we didn’t think about last season, even if I wasn’t here. I was at home on the sofa which actually made it even more difficult for me.

“That was a bad defeat, but today we showed hunger and pride while also delivering good football and organisation. These are aspects that can help us achieve important goals.”