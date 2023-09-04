On Sunday evening, Juventus secured their second win of the season, toppling Empoli in a 2-0 result.

Federico Chiesa secured the victory with a late goal, but it was Danilo who put the team on the right track, breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute.

The Juventus captain pounced on a loose ball inside Empoli’s penalty box to place his low drive past the goalkeeper.

Yesterday, the Bianconeri remembered the passing of club icon Gaetano Scirea who tragically passed away in a car accident on the 3rd of September 1989.

Therefore, Danilo’s goal served as a perfectly timed tribute from the current Juventus skipper to the legendary captain.

So after the match, the Brazilian gifted his Number 6 shirt to Gaetano’s son Riccardo. Scirea used to don the same number on the back of his jersey.

I will give this shirt to Gaetano’s son, Riccardo,” said the former Real Madrid defender in his post-match interview via Tuttosport.

“He was an extremely important player in the history of Juventus and it is a pride to be able to wear this shirt.”

Danilo also admitted that he and his teammates were still haunted by last season’s embarrassing 1-4 defeat at the hands of Empoli.

“I can’t say that we didn’t think about last season, even if I wasn’t here. I was at home on the sofa which actually made it even more difficult for me.

“That was a bad defeat, but today we showed hunger and pride while also delivering good football and organisation. These are aspects that can help us achieve important goals.”