Juventus defender Danilo has explained why they could not beat Nantes in the Europa League last night.

The Bianconeri are one of the clubs tipped to win the competition and took the lead against the French club.

However, they appeared to drop their desire to get more goals and missed some chances before the Ligue 1 side equalised.

Neither team could find the winner before the end of the game and that means the Bianconeri must now beat Nantes in France to reach the next round of the competition.

Speaking after the draw, Danilo said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Clearly, we started well, moving the ball and finding the right spaces. We slowed down and they regained confidence. In Europe it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, if you don’t play with the right intensity, you will struggle.

“We knew Nantes had quality strikers and a lot of pace. We have to improve our choices, as we reach the final third well, but then don’t always pick the right pass or shot. We need to be more determined and also to learn when to slow down or speed up the tempo.”

Juve FC Says

Nantes were not to be underestimated and they showed they can compete with any opponent.

The pressure is on us now to reach the next round of the competition and we must win in France next week.

If all our players play their roles well, beating the French club should not be too difficult.