Danilo gives his reasoning for clubs plotting against UEFA

The footballing world erupted this week when it was announced that 12 top European clubs had signed up to join a new breakaway competition called the European Super League, and Juventus defender Danilo has his own thoughts on this.

The Brazilian defender has been one of the most consistent players for the Old Lady this term, the league campaign has been disrupted by a hectic playing schedule.

Danilo didn’t appreciate the threat from UEFA and FIFA, where players were told that those playing in the new ESL wouldn’t be allowed to play in the international tournaments, while the threat of being kicked out of the Champions League still remains over Real Madrid, who currently sit in the semi-final stage of the competition.

The full-back also adds that he believes the clubs decisions would have been because of the need for change, partly spurred on by the Coronavirus financial losses, while he personally hasn’t appreciated the decisions of both UEFA and FIFA either.

“I think that if the twelve clubs have accepted this new project it is because they have developed a need for change,” Danilo told Sky(via TuttoSport). “I do not know if this project would have been the fairest but it is normal to talk about change now to save football.

“Covid has also affected this sport and if Uefa were so worried about the players they would not have made us travel in the midst of a pandemic. Playing many games in this difficult year it was not easy and I can say that it was not pleasant for me to be threatened by Uefa and FIFA.”

Do UEFA and FIFA need to answer to someone over some of their actions?

Patrick