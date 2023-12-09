Danilo has heaped praise on Federico Gatti as the defender continues his fine run of form for Juventus.

Gatti scored the only goal of the game as the Bianconeri defeated Napoli last night.

Juve has been relying on him in defence this season and he has stepped up his performance for the Black and Whites.

Gatti is one of the first names on the team sheet in recent games and the defender has continued to show that he can do a good job in every match.

His goal against Napoli made him the top-scoring defender in the league this term and he is truly an inspirational figure for others in that Juve dressing room.

After the match, Danilo said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Gatti is an example for all of us, a humble boy who works a lot. He has had difficult moments, but he is strong, and he showed Juventus until the end.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has impressed this season after recovering well from some mistakes earlier.

If he keeps performing this consistently good, he will remain in the team for a long time.

But our strikers need to step up and start scoring because we cannot continue to rely on Gatti for goals.