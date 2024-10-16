Danilo has found himself on the sidelines more often than not at Juventus this season, despite retaining his role as club captain. The Brazilian defender had hoped to continue playing a key part in the team under manager Thiago Motta, but circumstances have not worked in his favour. While he continues to feature regularly for the Brazil national team, where he serves as captain, his situation in Turin has been different, with limited playing time in the league.

The rise of younger players, such as Nicolo Savona, who has been preferred over the more experienced Danilo, has further complicated his prospects at Juventus. The defender’s current contract is set to expire in the summer, and given his lack of appearances, there is little chance he will trigger the automatic extension clause. This could make the January transfer window an important juncture for Danilo to consider his future. If an interested club comes forward and offers him the opportunity for more consistent game time, it may provide a fresh start.

However, according to Il Bianconero, Danilo is not actively seeking a move away from the Allianz Stadium. The 32-year-old remains committed to the club, content to stay and fight for his place, even if he isn’t getting the amount of game time he would prefer. His experience and leadership qualities are still valuable to the squad, and he could still play a crucial role as the season progresses, especially in situations that require his composure and versatility.

While finding another top club willing to offer him regular minutes might be challenging at this stage of his career, Danilo’s presence in the locker room and on the pitch during crucial moments could prove beneficial for Juventus. The defender’s decision to stay through the remainder of the season reflects his loyalty to the club and his willingness to contribute wherever possible, potentially aiding in Juventus’s pursuit of silverware.