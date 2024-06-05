Juventus captain Danilo is looking to understand where he fits in the club’s future plans amidst growing links with Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The Brazilian has cemented himself as a stalwart at the back and the squad’s ultimate leader on the pitch and in the dressing room.

The 33-year-old still has a contract for another year and would like to pledge himself to the club for years to come.

Yet, he is becoming increasingly anxious about his future, especially with circulating rumors linking Juventus with a move to Di Lorenzo.

The Napoli captain is determined to leave the club in the summer, and Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly keen to reunite with his old pupil in Turin.

With Thiago Motta set to take over, the Bianconeri will switch to a four-man defense, so Danilo is expecting a return to his original right-back role, which is also the same position that Di Lorenzo occupies.

So according to Il Corriere della Sera via IlBianconero, the Brazil international is seeking clarification over his future, and would like to understand whether or not he still fits within the club’s plans.

Therefore, the defender’s agent has scheduled a meeting with Giuntoli next week to clear the air.

The two parties could thus decide whether to prolong their collaborations or head in separate paths.

Danilo joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 in a controversial swap deal that saw Joao Cancelo heading to Manchester City.