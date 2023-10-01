On Sunday, all eyes will be on the Gewiss Stadium where Atalanta host Juventus in one of the biggest clashes of the weekend.

The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the grand occasion.

First, Juve remain the ultimate bogeyman for La Dea. As the source explains, Atalanta suffered more defeats at the hands of the Bianconeri than any other opponent.

The Orobici lost 66 out of 122 Serie A fixtures against Juventus, drawing 43 and winning 13.

In their last 18 home encounters against the Bianconeri, Atalanta only won once, while registering five draws and suffering 12 defeats.

On another note, Max Allegri’s side scored more goals than any other Serie A team in the opening half-hour this season. They found the back of the net on six occasions thus far.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic truly enjoys playing against Atalanta. He scored five goals overall against Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, including three in his last three outings at the Gewiss. Sadly for the Bianconeri, he will miss the match due to back pain.

Last May, Samuel Iling-Junior scored the opener in the 2-0 win in Bergamo. This remains the Englishman’s lone strike in Serie A.

Finally, Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Adrien Rabiot are the three Juventus stars who have yet to miss a single minute of action since the start of the season.