Juventus captain Danilo has restated that the team’s primary goal for this season has been to secure a spot inside the top four, and he believes they are on track to achieve that objective.

While Juventus briefly held the top position in the Serie A table not too long ago, the players and fans began to harbour ambitions beyond just a top-four finish. Despite this, the recognition of Inter Milan as the strongest team in Serie A was acknowledged from the start of the season, making winning the league a challenging prospect.

Following their brief stint at the top, Juventus encountered difficulties in securing victories, and they currently find themselves outside the top two. While some fans might perceive this season as a failure even if they secure a top-four finish, Danilo emphasises that the team’s consistent goal has been to secure a place in the Champions League spots.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The objective is the Champions League, it was identified from day one.

“It is clear that at a certain moment we were very close to Inter and that made us dream more. At the moment, concretely, the objective we have is to play the Champions League next year which will be very important for Juve.”

Juve FC Says

We all dreamt of winning the league weeks ago, so it is hard to see the team struggle now. But we must support them to win the Italian Cup and finish inside the top four.