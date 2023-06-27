Danilo insists Juventus must get back to winning trophies

According to Juventus defender and vice-captain Danilo, it is imperative for the club to return to winning trophies in order to satisfy the expectations of their fans. After experiencing two consecutive seasons without securing any silverware under the leadership of Max Allegri, Juventus cannot afford to extend this streak to a third campaign.

Recognising his role as one of the key players at the club, Danilo understands the significance of bringing home a trophy in the near future. The team is fully aware of the need to regain their winning mentality and restore the club’s legacy of success.

In pursuit of this objective, Juventus will reinforce their squad during the current transfer window. The club is expected to be among the frontrunners for the title in the upcoming campaign, as they aim to assemble a competitive team capable of challenging for trophies once again. The expectations are high, and Danilo’s insistence on winning reflects the collective determination within the club to deliver success to their loyal supporters.

Allegri’s side would be eager to win and Danilo said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus obliges us to give 100% in every game. We are facing a challenging season, but I dream of returning to winning. I know how beautiful it is to do so wearing this jersey and with our people. In recent years, we have suffered a bit more than we expected, and now we can and must bring joy back to ourselves and the fans.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of the most important figures at the club, so it is great to learn that he knows we need a trophy.

We need the Brazilian to transmit that message to everyone in the dressing room in every game from the start of next season.

The club must bolster its squad with some fine players in this transfer window to give itself a good chance of winning the league.