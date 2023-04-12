Danilo insists Juventus wants to win the Europa League

Juventus defender Danilo insists their match against Sporting Club in the Europa League is important because they want to win the competition.

The Bianconeri are one of the favourites for the competition and continue to do well in it.

They are at the quarter-final stage now, but Sporting would be tougher than Nantes and Freiburg they faced in the last two rounds of the competition.

With a 15-point deduction, Juve risks not playing in the Champions League next season and they might also end this campaign trophyless, so they need to win the Europa League or the Coppa Italia.

Speaking ahead of the game against Sporting Club, Danilo said via Tuttojuve:

“Very important because the Europa League is our goal. But anyway we will not have to think about what will happen after md we have to think about tomorrow’s game to do it well and to have the right attitude. And so then we will think about what will happen next”.

Juve FC Says

Every club that has made it to this stage of the Europa League wants to win it, so there are no easy opponents.

Every time we step on the pitch, our players must be prepared to win regardless of the opponent or competition.

We expect a tough game from Sporting, but our boys are prepared and can win.