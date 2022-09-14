Danilo insists Juventus will aim for three points against Benfica

Juventus faces Benfica this evening in an important Champions League game after their 2-1 loss in their opening game of the competition.

The Bianconeri have made a poor start to this season even though they have lost just a single game in all competitions.

We expect them to still qualify from their group alongside PSG, but how they perform in this game would be important in achieving that.

Their players know the importance of beating Benfica at the Allianz Stadium this evening, and Danilo has revealed their target is the three points.

The Brazilian defender said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport:

“There is no time to dwell on the game or on the recriminations. We need Champions points immediately after the debut match lost against PSG. Benfica are an excellent team, with an incredible history and for which I have great respect. But we are Juve and we must remember that: we will have to be at the top to achieve success. “

Juve FC Says

Beating Benfica will not be easy, but it is the requirement if we want to make the next round of the competition.

Fans can permit dropping points against PSG, but it will be hard to explain not beating Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

The Portuguese side are in-form, and they will be tough opponents, but we need to get the win on the board.