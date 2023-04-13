Danilo insists Juventus will not underrate Sporting Club

Juventus defender Danilo insists they will not underestimate Sporting Club in their Europa League game.

The Bianconeri face the men from Portugal in the quarterfinal of the competition, with both clubs looking to win it.

Both were in the Champions League earlier in the season and Sporting eliminated Arsenal to reach this stage of the competition, making them one of the teams to fear.

Juve is one of the favourites and would look to earn a good advantage from the first leg.

Danilo knows this will be a tough game and insists they do not plan to underestimate their opponents.

He says via Calciomercato:

“We will have to be in our best version. Sporting eliminated Arsenal, first in Premier. With the awareness that then there will also be the return race.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Sporting will not be easy and underrating them after seeing what they did to Arsenal is just foolish.

We will have to be at our very best if we want to earn a win in the game and we expect all our players to know this.

If we play well, we can beat them and probably win the competition, but if we have an off day in any of the fixtures, we will struggle to win.