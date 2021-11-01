Danilo insists that Juventus have the ‘quality’ to win the Champions League

Juventus will take on Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, and Danilo claims that we have what it takes to win the competition.

The Old Lady are struggling domestically, but in Europe they have managed to maintain a 100% record, including a win over the current Champions League holders Chelsea.

It has been a tough campaign thus far, and one which is very difficult to compute, but for one reason or another we have been able to save our best performances for the CL, and even after consecutive losses you would be crazy to rule out us pulling it together tomorrow.

Danilo clearly believes our side can continue our form in Europe also, and goes as far as to claim that we should be thinking about winning the competition.

“The team is united. We are focused on our goals. Now, we need to give something to Juve and get back up together,” the defender said (via Juventus.com) in the pre-match press conference.

“Before Inter, we went four games in a row without conceding a goal, so it means that we know how to do it. We have to go back to defending as if our lives depended on it.

“The Champions League must be a goal for us. We have the experience and the quality to try to win it.”

While it would be great to consider us winning the CL, something that has eluded us for some time now, I feel like it will take a rapid upturn in fortunes, as well as a huge amount of luck in order to do so.

We certainly have