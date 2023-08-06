Danilo has been one of the finest players at Juventus and has deservedly been made the club’s captain.

The Brazilian has seen the team fail to win any trophy in the last two campaigns and is eager for that to end in the upcoming season.

Under Max Allegri, the club won several trophies in his first spell as their manager and Danilo enjoyed some success when he first joined the Bianconeri.

But the team has struggled recently and its fans are desperate for them to win again this term.

Danilo will lift the next trophy as the club’s captain and has made doing that one of his goals.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Playing for Juve means having to always give 100%. I dream of winning again in black and white. I’ve already won and I know how nice it is to celebrate with this shirt, so my main goal is to return to being happy on the pitch together with our people because lately we’ve suffered a little more than we thought, and this year we have to find the right way to bring joy to our fans and to ourselves.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of the finest players in our squad and knows the team must begin to win trophies as soon as possible.

In the absence of European football, we hope they can win the league and cup this term.