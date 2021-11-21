Danilo is the latest casualty from the Juventus playing squad

Danilo is the latest player to be added to the list of players that Juventus have to worry about being available for the coming weeks, having lasted just 15 minutes of the win over Lazio.

The Brazilian collided with defender Hysaj in a 50-50 whilst we were in attack, and he immediately clattered to the floor writhing in agony, and he was swiftly replaced by Dejan Kulusevski which allowed Juan Cuadrado to drop back into defence.

It has now been confirmed that Danilo will not be travelling with the playing squad when they jet off to London tomorrow ahead of their Champions League tie with Chelsea, when we have the chance to seal top spot in the group with a victory.

TuttoSport appears to believe that he will not only miss our clash with the Champions League holders however, and could well be ruled out against Atalanta come Saturday also.

Danilo joins Dybala, Bernadeschi, Chieillini, De Sciglio and Aaron Ramsey in being unavailable in midweek, giving us an even tougher to achieve all three points from our trip to Stamford Bridge, although knowing we only need to a draw to hold onto our advantage, we could well have a mental edge.

Is Danilo amongst our most influential players in the team?

Patrick