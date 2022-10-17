Danilo is the new ultimate leader and awaits new Juventus contract

Despite arriving to Turin in his late twenties, Danilo has already cemented himself as the ultimate leader at Juventus.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Brazilian was the one who delivered the pre-match motivational speech before the kickoff against Torino.

The whole squad was gathered in a circle prior to the Derby della Mole, but instead of Leonardo Bonucci – whose position as club captain is getting increasingly shaky – Danilo took centre stage and fired up his teammates ahead of the big clash.

The source adds that the 31-year-old is now waiting for the management to offer him a renewal, as he’ll gladly extend his stay in Turin.

The former Porto man has a deal that runs until 2024, but it appears that the two parties would like to further prolong their collaboration.

Juve FC say

After struggling to carve himself a place at Real Madrid and Manchester City, Danilo has managed to prove his true worth at Juventus, rising to the occasion during the club’s darkest hour.

Even though the likes of Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are ahead of him in the captaincy order, the versatile defender might be the most fitting to don the armband following Giorgio Chiellini’s departure.