Danilo is untouchable at Juventus and gets praise for his professionalism

One reliable player in the current Juventus squad is Danilo, and his professionalism has earned him some fresh praise.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City utility player has been at Juve since 2019.

He has remained very stable and is always ready to fill in at different positions from defence to midfield.

Calciomercato says the Brazilian is untouchable at the moment and he has earned this status through his consistency of performance for the Bianconeri.

The report says the defender might not be as flashy as some of his teammates, but he knows what is expected of him and is always providing the right balance in the squad.

They describe him as an exemplary player who is always happy to fight for the Juve shirt and always wants to win matches for the Bianconeri when he is on the pitch.

They wrote: “Even for Juve, in short, he is an untouchable. For this reason in the summer he dismissed the Bayern Munich court, which wanted to take him to Germany.

“A resource with a net salary of 4 million euros per year , the same salary as Bernardeschi, lower than those of de Ligt, Bonucci, Ramsey, Szczesny, Rabiot or compatriots Alex Sandro and Arthur. Concentrated on the pitch, never a word out of place: Juve profile, without exorbitant costs. One who sweats the shirt, an exemplary professional, who only has victory in mind.”

Danilo has also been very instrumental for the Brazilian national team and he is one of the players that always gets called up by their manager.