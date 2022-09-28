Danilo issues a rallying cry to his Juventus teammates ahead of the World Cup

Juventus defender Danilo has issued a rallying cry to his Juventus teammates as they return from the international break.

The Bianconeri were in poor shape before the break and they have to get back and start winning games immediately to rescue their season if they mean business.

Danilo knows this and as he returns from representing Brazil, he insists the next one-and-half month before the World Cup in Qatar would be very important to every club.

Speaking after Brazil’s 5-1 win against Tunisia, the versatile player said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Now there is a month and a half of competition to bring Juve back to where it deserves. Inside we know that we have what we need to win again, it is the mentality we have and from now on our head is immediately at Juve and that’s what we have to do.”

Juve FC Says

Our players must have the same mindsets as Danilo, and that will help them win as many games as possible this term.

The defender is experienced, and he would look to be at his best when he wears black and white again.

A virtuoso performance from him could rub off on his teammates and see the team’s performance improve.