Danilo maintains that Juventus will overcome their poor start and win Serie A

Danilo says Juventus is still focused on winning the Scudetto this season even though they have made a poor start to the campaign.

The Bianconeri have improved in recent matches and the versatile Brazilian says their win against Chelsea shows they can go far.

However, their main target remains to be crowned the champions of Italy at the end of this season.

Juve has made poor starts to campaigns before and sometimes still won the league title and Danilo reminds us all that the Bianconeri never gives up.

“That win [against Chelsea] can teach us where we can get,” Danilo told La Repubblica newspaper as quoted by Football Italia.

“We won against the champions of Europe and our target remains to win the Scudetto. It’s true that we haven’t had a great start, but Juventus know how to redeem themselves, as we say here, Juventus never give up,” he added.

Juve’s next game is against Torino in Serie A before the international break.

Maintaining their winning run will help them stay closer to the top of the Serie A table.

The Brazilian has been key to Juve’s performances in recent campaigns and he could be trusted by Massimiliano Allegri to start the Derby della Mole today.

The club will hope none of their important players suffers a serious injury in the international break as they face AS Roma immediately after it.