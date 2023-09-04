Last night, Juventus earned a well-deserved 2-0 win over Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

As always, the club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

Mattia Perin earned what is certainly one of the easiest clean sheets of his playing career. The shot-stopper didn’t have a save to make throughout the match.

So as the source tells it, this is the first time since October 2022 that Max Allegri’s men emerge victorious without conceding a shot on goal. The most recent occasion was an away win over Lecce thanks to Nicolo Fagioli’s solitary goal.

Moreover, the Bianconeri now enjoy the joint-most clean sheets away from home in 2023 amongst clubs participating in Europe’s top five leagues.

On another note, Danilo is now amongst four Serie A defenders who managed to score in each of the last five campaigns. The Juventus captain scored the opener on Sunday.

As for Federico Chiesa, he cemented his role as a pillar by contributing to his sixth goal in his last eight appearances. He scored four himself while delivering two assists.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik’s assist to Chiesa marked his 50th goal contribution in Serie A. The former Napoli strikerstat has 45 goals to his name and five assists.