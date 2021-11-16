Danilo on his longtime teammate Alex Sandro: “He’s like a brother”

Since the early days of their respective careers, Danilo and Alex Sandro have often found themselves playing side by side.

One plays as a right-back, the other at left-back. One is renowned for his defensive solidity, while the other enjoys surging forward.

Therefore, the two Brazilians were perhaps met to play together. They both featured as youngsters at Santos, before impressing at Porto between 2011 and 2015.

Afterwards, each took his own his career path. Sandro joined Juventus, while Danilo signed for Real Madrid.

Unfortunately for the latter, he failed to cement himself in the Spanish capital, and his spell at Manchester City wasn’t any better.

However, he ended up being reuniting with his good friend Sandro at Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Danilo spoke about his relationship with his club and international teammate who he considers as a brother.

“He’s like a brother, he is part of my family, we have formed a friendship unlike anything else. We get along very well, we respect each other and we spend a lot of time together,” said Danilo in an interview with Goal via Calciomercato.

“In retreat, we are always together in the same room. First at Santos then at Porto. Afterwards, we went in separate ways, but we remained in touch. Then when I arrived at Juventus, he welcomed me with open arms. I’m curious to know how many games we played together.”