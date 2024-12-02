Juventus captain Danilo is reportedly enticed by a January switch to Napoli, but the Bianconeri won’t grant him safe passage south unless they get their hands on their own transfer target.

The Brazilian was a stalwart at the back over the previous years, especially during Max Allegri’s second stint at Continassa. However, he has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer since the arrival of Thiago Motta.

Moreover, the 33-year-old has failed to impress when given the opportunities, as he’s been struggling to deal with young and pacey strikers. Danilo is only getting the nod these days due to a ravaging injury crisis that left Motta with hardly any choices. Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are out for the season, while Nicolo Savona is dealing with a slight muscle problem.

Hence, Juventus and Danilo are still expected to part ways when the player’s contract expires at the end of the season, while some reports suggest they could opt for an even earlier divorce.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Brazil captain is a transfer target of Napoli ahead of the January transfer market, as Antonio Conte appreciates his quality and experience. Moreover, he would find an old ally in Giovanni Manna, the former Juventus official who currently serves as the Partenopei’s sporting director.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the defender’s entourage are open for a transfer to the Maradona Stadium. However, Juventus remains hesitant, as they wouldn’t want to strengthen a direct rival in the middle of the season.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri would be willing to negotiate if Napoli would consider selling them Giacomo Raspadori.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the 24-year-old since his early career days at Sassuolo. The Italy international is finding little playing time at Conte’s court this season, especially amidst the lack of European football.

So it remains to be seen if the two rivals would be able to find an arrangement for both players, even though this sort of operation is seldom easy to pull off, especially when Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is involved.