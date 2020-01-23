Danilo out for two games

Juventus have confirmed that Brazilian full-back Danilo will miss at least the next 10 days of action, ruling him out for the next two matches.

The 28-year-old limped off in Juve’s 3-1 victory over Roma in the Coppa Italia with a suspected muscular injury.

Juve have since confirmed that Danilo will miss over a week of action, meaning he will be absent for the trip to Naples as well as the Bianconeri’s match against Fiorentina.

The player underwent diagnostic tests at J | Medical this morning which revealed a low-grade lesion of the semimembranous muscle of the right thigh. Exams will be repeated in about 10 days to precisely define recovery times. – Juventus.com

Mattia De Sciglio is also currently nursing an injury leaving Juventus with just Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado as fit option for the full-back positions.

Maurizio Sarri hinted that Blaise Matuidi may be used as an auxiliary left-back in order to give Alex Sandro a break from action.