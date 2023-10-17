Last week, Danilo sustained an injury while representing Brazil in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

The Juventus captain had to cut his stay with the Selecao short and return to Turin. After undergoing medical tests, the results revealed a hamstring strain in his left leg.

Therefore, the 32-year-old could remain on the sidelines for 20 days, leaving Max Allegri with a depleted backline.

This Sunday, the Bianconeri will resume their campaign with a major showdown against Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

According to ilBianconero, Allegri has three options when it comes to replacing Danilo at the back.

The first would be maintaining the same 3-5-2 formation. This would see Daniele Rugani acting as a direct replacement for the injured captain and joining Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti in a three-man defense. 18-year-old Dean Huijsen is the alternative.

The second option is changing the formation to one that features a four-man defense. While Gatti and Bremer will play in the central roles, Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso would serve as fullbacks.

The last suggestion sees Cambiaso acting as a third centre-back alongside Gatti and Bremer.

Juve FC say

While it’s too early to predict the formation, the first option seems to be the most likely. Although Rugani has been reduced to a benchwarmer, Allegri still considers him a trustworthy choice at the back.

This sounds more likely than a formation change or placing Cambiaso in unfamiliar territory in a clash against the league leaders.