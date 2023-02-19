Danilo pays tribute to earthquake victim Christian Atsu

Juventus defender Danilo has paid tribute to Christian Atsu after the Ghanaian’s body was found in the rubble of the earthquake that hit Turkey.

The attacker and Danilo were teammates at FC Porto, where they broke into the first team of the Portuguese side together.

Atsu would go on to play for the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United, but he was on the books of Hatayspor when the tragedy struck.

After days under the rubble, his body has finally been found, which is sad news for the world of football.

Danilo wrote, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Moments considered ‘normal’ can teach us great lessons.

“I remember well, our FC Porto lunches or dinners at the Sol Verde hotel, in Espinho, Portugal, where you always ate all the chicken and also the bone. That’s right. The bone.

“We, in our superficiality, always laughed and said: ‘Why so hungry Atsu?!’

“That is until that day, even without having to, and always taking everything lightly and with that wide smile, he explained to us that he had the habit of also eating the bone, because in childhood I learned not to waste anything that I had to eat, because I didn’t know when and what it would be the next meal. Damn, what a gut-punch, if that’s worth the pun.

“Between us, those last days of FC Porto where you asked me for a souvenir shirt saying: ‘When I’m a dad, I’ll tell my kids that one day I played with Danilo. ‘

“Just saying, you were an inspiration without even knowing. I’ll tell my kids that I played and met such a human being like you. Rest well, brother.”

Juve FC Says

Losing Atsu is a devastating blow to the football world as tributes pour in for the attacker.

It also shows how life can be taken away in the blink of an eye and we must enjoy it to the fullest while we can.

Hopefully, his death will not affect Danilo too much and the defender will continue to deliver as one of the most important players at Juve.