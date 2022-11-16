Danilo praises two Juventus teammates ahead of meeting them at the World Cup

Danilo has praised Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic ahead of their meeting at the World Cup.

Brazil and Serbia have been drawn into the same group at the competition and they will face each other in their first group game next Thursday.

Brazil is one of the favourites to win the competition, but Serbia has a solid team made up of top players from around the world.

They are one of the dark horses in the competition and Danilo knows what Kostic and Vlahovic can do.

Speaking about both attackers recently, he said via Football Italia:

“Vlahovic has incredible potential, he showed it at Fiorentina and Juventus. He is improving and is dangerous because he has personality.

“Kostic is very strong. He arrived in the last market and is entering the dynamics of Juve. He has an excellent cross and will be a weapon to neutralise. But it’s nice to meet them at the World Cup.”

Juve FC Says

It would be exciting to watch Kostic and Vlahovic line up against Brazil at the competition.

The Serbians stopped Portugal from qualifying directly for the World Cup and will want to show what they are capable of against Brazil as well.

Whichever country wins, Juve fans will be happy for their players if they get some minutes or score.