Danilo, Raspadori and the most interesting stats registered in Juventus vs Napoli

Unfortunately for Juventus, a brave display wasn’t enough to warrant any points against Napoli. The Bianconeri conceded an injury-time goal that gifted all three points to Luciano Spalletti’s men.

The club’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting facts and stats registered following last night’s defeat.

First of all, Giacomo Raspadori’s winner at 92 minutes and 48 seconds was the latest goal that Juventus conceded against Napoli since this type of data has been collected, starting from 2004.

This is the first time that the Old Lady suffers three straight Serie A defeats since February and March 2011. Back then, the trio of losses came against Lecce, Bologna and Milan.

For their part, Napoli have completed the double over Juventus for the fourth time. The precedents dating back to the 2009/10, 1986/87 and 1957/58 campaigns.

The last time the Partenopei emerged victorious over the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium was in April 2018 when Kalidou Koulibaly nodded home the late winner in what was a direct Scudetto encounter.

Finally, Juventus vice captain Danilo once again proved to be an instrumental player at the back for Max Allegri’s side. The Brazilian won the most duels (eight) amongst his teammates, and pulled off the most tackles (five).