Danilo reaches an agreement to extend his Juventus stay

Danilo is arguably the most effective player at Juventus, who adapts well even when he is asked to play in a new position.

The Brazilian’s fitness is also something to be envious of, which means he has played many games for the black and whites since he moved to Turin.

The Bianconeri recently made him vice-captain as Juan Cuadrado struggles and now he is set to remain in Turin for at least two more seasons.

His contract was initially expected to expire in 2024, but a report via Football Italia reveals he has reached an agreement with Juve to extend it for one more season.

This means the defender will sign a deal to keep him in Turin until at least 2025.

Juve FC Says

If a player at Juventus deserves a new deal, that man is Danilo because he has stood out from others in this campaign.

The former Manchester City man gives Max Allegri an opportunity to try new formations confidently, knowing he will deliver in any position he is asked to play.

Although he is not getting younger, Danilo is like a fine wine that gets better with age and we must enjoy him as long as he continues to deliver the performance that we want.