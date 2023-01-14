danilo
Club News

Danilo reacts to bad Napoli defeat and makes an admission

January 14, 2023 - 8:52 am

Juventus defender Danilo has discussed the match against Napoli and admitted the Partenopei were faster than them in the 5-1 loss.

Juve had won eight consecutive games before the fixture with clean sheets and had a chance to close the gap between them to four points if they succeeded in Naples.

However, the Bianconeri couldn’t contain the swift attacks of Luciano Spalletti’s men. Napoli now holds a ten-point advantage above them, making it hard to see the Bianconeri challenge for the title again.

Speaking after the game, Danilo said via Football Italia:

“Their legs were moving faster than ours, that is true. Napoli are a very strong side when they have room to run at you and we should’ve been more intelligent in dealing with those situations.”

Juve FC Says

We knew Napoli was fast even before the game because it had been the main reason they have flourished in attack over the last few months.

Max Allegri should have prepared his players to be more compact, but Napoli found so much space to do damage and the Bianconeri defenders went to sleep for some of the goals.

It was a shambolic display from Juve and didn’t show that they had enough respect for their opponents when they stepped onto the pitch.

3 Comments

    Reply Toho January 14, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I swear to God the only thing shining for Juve in that fixture was Allegro’s bald head. Napoli didn’t win because of Kvara or Osimhen but because of their system which allowed them to play the ball briskly and energetically. Juve were nowhere close cause our head coach BigMac is a stupid dinosaur full of random whimsical shit-tactics. We really need to appoint Tuchel, Poch, or Zidané. Any would suffice

      Reply Dennis January 14, 2023 at 10:06 am

      Max Allegri is back to his usual favoritism for older players and negative approach to games against big teams. Shame on Allegri

    Reply martinn January 14, 2023 at 9:20 am

    the players get the blame and nothing about the dinosaur`s tactics. the players get their tactics, approach and positioning pointers FROM THE COACH. the blame-shifting has begun #BanterEra

