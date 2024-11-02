Brazil coach Dorival Junior revealed his 26-man squad for the November international break, and it includes Juventus captain Danilo.

The 33-year-old was initially struggling for playing time at the start of the season, with Thiago Motta preferring to rely on younger players. But following Gleison Bremer’s season-ending injury, the skipper crept his way back to the starting lineup.

However, the veteran has been identified as one of the club’s worst performers in his three starting appearances against Stuttgart, Inter and Parma. He got sent off against the German club which led to the club’s first defeat of the season, gave away spot kicks on two occasions, and has been repeatedly beaten by pacey attackers.

Nevertheless, Dorival decided to stick by his captain and hand him a call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela which will take place between November 14th and 20th.

Curiously, Danilo will be the only Serie A representative in the Selecao. On the other hand, his Juventus teammate Douglas Luiz missed out due to a muscle problem that kept him out of action against Inter and Parma. The 26-year-old will also skip today’s contest against Udinese.

So here is the full squad as published by FootBoom.

GOALKEEPERS: Bento (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Ederson (Manchester City, England), and Weverton (Palmeiras, Brazil).

DEFENDERS: Eder Militão (Real Madrid, Spain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal, England), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Murillo (Nottingham Forest, England), Danilo (Juventus, Italy), Vanderson (Monaco, France), Abner (Olympique de Lyon, France), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil).

MIDFIELDERS: André (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Andreas Pereira (Fulham, England), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United, England), Gerson (Flamengo, Brazil), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham, England), and Raphinha (Barcelona, Spain).

FORWARDS: Estêvão (Palmeiras, Brazil), Igor Jesus (Botafogo, Brazil), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo, Brazil), Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Spain), Savinho (Manchester City, England), Vinícius Jr (Real Madrid, Spain).