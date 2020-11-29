Danilo reflects on Benevento draw and puts it down to one main issue

Juventus continued their inconsistent start to the season when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Benevento yesterday.

The Italian champions are hoping to win a 10th consecutive title at the end of this season, but their current run of form suggests that even a top-four place will be tough for them to achieve.

They have also dropped points against the likes of Crotone and Verona this campaign and it seems like this season will be one of transition that may see the club devoid of success while the players adjust to their new manager’s system.

Danilo was speaking about the 1-1 draw yesterday and he claimed that the Italian champions lacked organization. He said that the players need to take the blame for their performance in the game.

He added that they started the game well, but when they conceded, they became disorganised.

He concluded that they have no doubts about their abilities, but they have to do better.

“I think we need to look within ourselves,” Danilo told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“It was a good first half, but when we conceded the goal, we lacked organisation and that made the situation even more difficult.

“We still feel that we are the strongest team, but we all have to do better.”