Juventus defender, Danilo has refused to be drawn into the club’s current legal battles and insists there are experienced people who can get it solved in Turin.

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but they have struggled in recent times on the field. Having reversed their poor start to this term before the World Cup break, they now have legal battles to fight.

Investigators of their capital gains case have been releasing evidence to the public and it puts the Bianconeri in a bad light, which has now overshadowed Italian football.

Danilo is representing Brazil at the World Cup and was asked about the legal struggles, he insists he is just focused on the competition with his country.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “The Juve case? I don’t want to say much because I’m totally focused on the World Cup. But I’m sure there are people in Juve with great experience and responsibility who will be able to solve the situation”.

Juve FC Says

Danilo does not need any distraction as Brazil tries to win the World Cup and he is smart in how he handled the question.

The league season cannot restart soon enough because these legal issues and the leaks that come out every day have become a real concern for us.