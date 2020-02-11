Danilo returns, Buffon to play v Milan?

Juventus full-back Danilo has returned to training ahead of the midweek Coppa Italia match against Milan.

The Brazilian has been out for the last two weeks with a hamstring injury in the Coppa Italia match against AS Roma but returned to full training this morning and is in contention to start against Milan.

Alongside him, Mattia De Sciglio is back in the squad and could feature alongside Daniele Rugani who has mostly played in reserve so far this season.

Gianluigi Buffon is expected to play in goal while captain Giorgio Chiellini’s recovery is on schedule as he looks to be in the squad for the visit to Lyon in two weeks time.