Danilo joined Juventus from Manchester City in 2019 and has since become one of the club’s standout players.

His consistent performances and vital role in the team were recognised when he was appointed as the club’s captain.

The Brazilian has proven to be one of Juventus’ most dependable players. In Turin, he found significance after being a squad player at Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Danilo has endeared himself to Juventus fans, earning their love and support. One of the reasons he has enjoyed his time at the club is his close relationship with Alex Sandro.

Both players have been friends since their time at FC Porto, and Danilo admits that his friendship with Alex Sandro played a role in his decision to potentially join the Bianconeri in 2017.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’ve never told you, but in 2017 I could have gone to Juve before arriving at Manchester City. While I was talking to a person from Juve, I asked if Alex Sandro would stay or leave. At that moment there were many teams looking for him. If he had gone away, it would have been unbearable for me to go there at that moment. Alex has always been a brother to me. He is the true friend I have in football.

“Playing with him on the pitch is something I can’t explain. If I see that he is in difficulty for a moment or that something could happen, I have that desire to go there to remedy that situation and help him. This is really nice. He is the godfather of my youngest son, he is one of the family”

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our best men and it is cool to hear him speak about his relationship with Sandro.

As the latter prepares to leave the club in the summer, we expect him to keep playing for us for as long as possible.