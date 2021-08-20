Danilo reveals how Juventus can win the Scudetto back after last season’s setback

Danilo has reiterated that Juventus remains determined to regain the Serie A title in the upcoming season and has revealed their plans to achieve that.

Juve had won the Scudetto for nine consecutive seasons before losing it to Inter Milan in the last campaign.

The Milan club remains one of the competitors that Juve will face in winning it back, however, the Bianconeri has brought back Max Allegri and they are confident that he will win it for them.

He would hope his players can deliver and play to his instructions when the campaign gets underway.

Danilo will be one of the key players at the club in this campaign after playing a staring role in Brazil’s run to the final of the Copa America this summer.

The Brazilian was speaking about the upcoming season and says they are serious about winning the title again and they plan to attack the competition from their first match against Udinese this weekend.

He told Sky Sports as reported by Calciomercato: “We will have to demonstrate from Sunday that every race is important, this is what we missed last year. On Sunday we have to go to 100 per hour and then think about the next one, thinking it will always be a final”.