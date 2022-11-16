Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club.

The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo.

The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at Manchester City.

Danilo is one of the trusted men at Juve and he is now the club’s vice-captain, as Max Allegri rebuilds the squad.

He has been picked to represent Brazil at the World Cup alongside, Alex Sandro and Gleison Bremer.

The national team will hope he helps them in Qatar and Danilo insists he got better in Turin.

He says via Il Bianconero:

“I’ve been saying for a while that since I arrived in Italy my way of defending has changed positively. This is what we can add to the Brazilian national team. There are many champions, people with depth and experience who have lived it all. But here at Juve we talk a lot about interpreting matches and the ability to suffer, we can add him to the national team.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been one of our best players since he moved here and he joined the right club to make him a better defender.

Allegri is one of the best defensive coaches around who prides himself on ensuring his team is tight at the back, while launching counter-attacks after they win the ball.